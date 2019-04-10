Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Courteeners frontman Liam Fray said rough sleeping was "a crisis all of us need to confront"

Music stars Courteeners, Blossoms and Lisa Stansfield are to play a concert for the Greater Manchester mayor's homelessness charity.

Andy Burnham's A Bed Every Night initiative is part of his pledge to end rough sleeping in the city by 2020.

The Raise the Roof show at Trafford's Victoria Warehouse on 24 May will also feature poet John Cooper Clarke and rapper Bugzy Malone.

Tickets for the 3,200-capacity show will be available through a ballot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vincent Kompany donated the proceeds from his testimonial to the mayor's fund

There were about 240 rough sleepers in Greater Manchester last November, according to government figures.

Mr Burnham said the A Bed Every Night scheme had been running since November and had helped over 500 people off the streets, "but to keep it going, we urgently need to raise more funds".

In 2018, footballer Vincent Kompany donated the proceeds from his testimonial to the mayor's fund.

Mr Burnham said that just as the Manchester City captain had "brought the football world behind our campaign, it is brilliant to see our music industry and supporting business industries stepping forward".

Courteeners' Liam Fray said rough sleeping in the area was "a crisis all of us need to confront and by joining forces, we can really make a difference".

The ticket ballot, which costs £10 to enter, will close on 3 May.