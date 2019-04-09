Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fifty people were killed at two mosques in New Zealand

Two people have denied racially abusing a UK taxi driver following a shooting massacre at mosques in New Zealand.

Natalie Rudman, 34, and Sean Allen, 33, were charged with the offence on 17 March, two days after 50 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch.

Both pleaded not guilty to racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm, or distress at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Ms Rudman, from Heywood, and Mr Allen, from Collyhurst, were released on bail.

They have been scheduled to go on trial at Manchester Crown Court on 28 June.

Police earlier said the officers were called to Queensway in Rochdale shortly after midnight on 17 March to a report that passengers had referenced the attacks while abusing and threatening a taxi driver.