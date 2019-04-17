Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Wire Image caption Nicky Butt, head coach at Manchester United's youth academy, was bailed pending further inquires

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

Officers were called to a house on Broadway in Hale at about 14:00 BST on Tuesday.

A woman received a small cut to her hand and did not require hospital treatment, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 44-year-old, who is head coach at Manchester United's youth academy, was bailed pending further inquires.

The BBC has approached Manchester United for comment.

Butt won a string of Premier League titles in his playing career at Old Trafford and also played in the club's dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Uefa Champions League final.