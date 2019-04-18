Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police want to speak to the two men pictured

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in relation to an assault at a Drake concert, which left a man with a fractured eye socket.

The man was attacked near the stage during the Canadian rapper's Manchester Arena show at about 21:10 GMT on 10 March, British Transport Police said.

A force spokesman said a group of men were involved in the assault.

He said it was believed the men in the CCTV images have information which would help the investigation.

He added that the man who had been injured was recovering after having surgery.

Drake performed two concerts at the venue in March as part of his global Assassination Vacation tour.