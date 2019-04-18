Image copyright Steve Gribbon Image caption The fire is in an area of the park near Knightslow Wood

Firefighters are tackling a moorland blaze on land at the National Trust's Lyme Park estate.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said ten engines from Cheshire and Greater Manchester were dealing with a fire covering 0.75 sq miles (2 sq km).

The charity said the blaze was not near Lyme Hall and there had been no injuries, but the park had been closed.

The hall at Lyme Park dates from the 16th Century and was used in the BBC's 1995 adaption of Pride and Prejudice.

Image copyright Jeff Buck/Geograph Image caption The National Trust said it had closed the park and asked visitors to leave

Fire crews were called to the fire on moorland to the south of Knightslow Wood at about 16:10 BST.

The park near Disley is home to a herd of red deer, but the deer sanctuary is some distance away from the blaze.

Image copyright Steve Gribbon Image caption Fire crews are using beaters and water backpacks to fight the blaze

A CFRS spokesman said crews from Bollington, Wilmslow, Poynton, Congleton, Cheadle, Stalybridge, Stockport, Offerton, Marple and Whitehill were using hose reel jets, water backpacks and beaters to tackle the fire.

He added that the public were "urged to stay away from the area" and residents in the nearby area should keep windows and doors closed.