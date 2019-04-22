Image copyright Family/GMP

A man who died after he was attacked in a pub was "a true friend" with a "big heart", his family said.

Gavin Brown, 29, died in hospital on Saturday after sustaining serious injuries at the Melville Hotel in Stretford on 12 April.

The case is now being treated as a murder investigation, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a statement, Mr Brown's family said: "If he was your friend; he was a true friend to you."

They added that he was "a son, brother, dad, uncle, nephew and cousin" who "had a big heart".

Three men, aged 30, 39 and 52 have been arrested on suspicion of assault and released while inquiries continue.