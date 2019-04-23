Image copyright Google Image caption A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the body of the woman in her 30s was discovered at about 03:00 BST in Royal Street, Smallbridge.

The victim is yet to be be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

A 36-year-old man is in custody for questioning. The scene is cordoned off while police investigate.

'Alarming news'

Det Supt Howard Millington, said: "While we have a man in custody, we are at this stage keeping an open mind surrounding the circumstances of her death and will continue to carry out our enquiries at the scene today.

"I appreciate what alarming news this is to wake up to... but I would like to provide some reassurance to people in the area that we have launched a murder investigation and will get to the bottom of what has happened."