Image copyright Police handout Image caption Joe O'Brien worked as a barrister's clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a large fight outside a pub.

Joe O'Brien was injured along with two other men, aged 21 and 23, near the the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth in the early hours of Sunday.

The 24-year old from Blackley was taken to hospital where he later died.

Paying tribute, his mother said he was "kind and generous".

"Joe was hard working and had a great sense of humour," his mother Roz McDonald said.

"Joe worked as a barrister's clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester and he loved this job."

The 21-year-old man is being treated in hospital for stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The 23-year-old did not need hospital treatment.

The two people who were arrested remain in custody for questioning.