Manchester

Murder arrests after Failsworth pub fight stabbing

  • 23 April 2019
Joe O'Brien Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Joe O'Brien worked as a barrister's clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a large fight outside a pub.

Joe O'Brien was injured along with two other men, aged 21 and 23, near the the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth in the early hours of Sunday.

The 24-year old from Blackley was taken to hospital where he later died.

Paying tribute, his mother said he was "kind and generous".

"Joe was hard working and had a great sense of humour," his mother Roz McDonald said.

"Joe worked as a barrister's clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester and he loved this job."

The 21-year-old man is being treated in hospital for stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The 23-year-old did not need hospital treatment.

The two people who were arrested remain in custody for questioning.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites