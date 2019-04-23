Sri Lanka attacks: Manchester doctor and ex-firefighter were 'kindred spirits'
A doctor and an ex-firefighter killed in a wave of bombings in Sri Lanka were "kindred spirits", their family said.
The couple from Manchester were among 301 victims of attacks targeting hotels and churches on Easter Sunday.
Dr Sally Bradley's family said she "was the personification of joy" and her brother, Lord Keith Bradley, described her as a "truly a bright light."
Bill Harrop was "much-loved and respected", assistant county fire officer Dave Keelan said.
Mr Harrop retired in 2012 from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service after 30 years as a firefighter and was decorated for his role in the aftermath of the 1996 IRA Manchester bombing.
The couple, who had been living in Australia since 2013, were staying in the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo when one of the suicide bombers struck.
They had bought a retirement home in the Cotswolds and were due to return to the UK soon, Dr Bradley's nephew Jonathan Bradley said.
He described her as a "true daughter of Manchester" who had worked as a GP in Salford and a director of public health in Manchester.
Labour peer Lord Bradley said she was "a remarkable and wondrous woman".
"I have lost a sister, who was not only an inspiration to me, but someone that was respected and loved across Greater Manchester," he said.
"She was truly a bright light in many people's lives."
Dr Bradley's family said: "She was the personification of joy that life could bring if you approached it with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart."
The couple were "kindred spirits" who "travelled the world together, safe in each other's arms", they added.
Former colleague Phil Murphy paid tribute to Mr Harrop on Twitter, saying: "We both received commendations for our work @ the 1996 Mcr bomb & Bill was OIC at my first fatal job & guided me sensitively. RIP Bill mate. #Hero."