Image copyright Matt Turner Image caption Fifty firefighters were at the blaze overnight

Up to 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze that broke out on Saddleworth moor overnight.

Crews were called to the scene above Oldham at Grains Road, Delph, where the fire forced road closures in the area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said properties were not at risk but warned residents to keep windows and doors shut.

The service said that at its height the blaze measured 200m x 500m, but was now under control.