Manchester

Saddleworth moor: Fire crews tackle Oldham blaze

  • 24 April 2019
Saddleworth Moor Image copyright Matt Turner
Image caption Fifty firefighters were at the blaze overnight

Up to 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze that broke out on Saddleworth moor overnight.

Crews were called to the scene above Oldham at Grains Road, Delph, where the fire forced road closures in the area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said properties were not at risk but warned residents to keep windows and doors shut.

The service said that at its height the blaze measured 200m x 500m, but was now under control.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites