Saddleworth moor: Fire crews tackle Oldham blaze
- 24 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Up to 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze that broke out on Saddleworth moor overnight.
Crews were called to the scene above Oldham at Grains Road, Delph, where the fire forced road closures in the area.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said properties were not at risk but warned residents to keep windows and doors shut.
The service said that at its height the blaze measured 200m x 500m, but was now under control.