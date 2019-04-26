Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Dianne Oxberry visited the mounted section in November for her final Inside Out report

A police horse is to be renamed in honour of the late BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry, who died from ovarian cancer in January.

Merseyside Police horse Daisy will be named Oxberry in memory of Dianne, who visited the mounted section for her final Inside Out report in November.

It has been organised by Sgt Danny Harris, who featured in the film about the challenges the department faces.

He also attended the 51-year-old animal lover's funeral on his horse.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke and officers from the mounted section will be joined by Dianne's family and close friends for a naming ceremony.

Mr Cooke said: "Dianne was passionate about horses and left a lasting impression on the mounted section after her visit.

"Throughout her career as a presenter, she has helped shine light on a number of issues and we feel incredibly honoured that one of her last pieces of work helped to shine light on our horses.

"This is a great honour for the force and our way of saying thank you to Dianne and her family, for the fantastic woman, presenter and animal lover she was."

Daisy, the dark bay shire mare, will be re-named Oxberry

Dianne Oxberry rose to fame when she presented the weather and travel on BBC Radio 1 in the early 1990s, working with broadcasters including Simon Mayo and Steve Wright.

She met her husband, who works as a camera operator, while co-hosting Saturday morning children's show The 8.15 from Manchester.

She then presented the weather for BBC North West Tonight from 1995 until December.

In February, more than 1,000 people packed into Manchester Cathedral to celebrate her life at a memorial service.