Image copyright Police handout Image caption Joe O'Brien died after a fracas outside the Royal Oak Hotel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight outside a pub.

Joe O'Brien, 24, died in hospital after a brawl outside the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth, Manchester, on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said.

A man, 22, and a 17-year-old boy appeared at Tameside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with attacking another man during the incident.

The pair are accused of wounding with intent and violent disorder after the man was treated for stab wounds.

Greater Manchester Police said the man's knife injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.