Tommy Robinson to stand in European Parliament election
English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson has announced he will stand in the upcoming European Parliament elections.
Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is expected to stand as an MEP candidate in the North West England constituency.
He pledged to represent "the working class of England" if elected as an Independent MEP.
Anti-extremism campaigners Hope Not Hate called for voters to oppose him.
There are nine parties and two Independent candidates standing in the North West MEP elections as follows:
- Change UK
- Conservative Party
- English Democrats
- Green Party
- Labour Party
- Liberal Democrats
- The Brexit Party
- UK European Union Party
- UK Independence Party (UKIP)
- Mohammad Aslam - Independent
- Tommy Robinson - Independent