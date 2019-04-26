Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The pup pushed its nose into the plastic container to lick out the peanut butter

A fox cub has been freed from a "sticky situation" after getting its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.

RSPCA officer Jessica Pierce was called to help the jammed pup on Glen Avenue, Manchester.

She said it had pushed its nose into the plastic container to lick out the butter but had "quickly realised" things were not going smoothly.

"Luckily, I was able to carefully pull the jar off [and it was] soon ready to be released into the wild," she added.

The cub, which was discovered on Monday, was given the all-clear by a vet before being released later the same day.

Its mother then came to collect it after it was freed at the place where it was found.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The cub was returned to the scene, where its mother came to collect it

Ms Pierce said it had been quite "distressed and tired" when it was found by a member of the public, and it was "not clear" how long it had been outfoxed by the jar.

She added that it was "very lucky" as, when it came to the crunch, it "could have easily suffocated or starved to death".

"This little fox cub's rescue is an excellent reminder of why it's so important to properly dispose of rubbish."