Nine used syringes have been found "deliberately" buried point up in a children's play area's sand pit.

The needles were found in Norley Hall Adventure Playground on Lamberhead Road in Wigan on Tuesday.

Wigan Council's Kathryn Rees said she was "absolutely appalled that somebody would deliberately do this" and asked anyone with information about the syringes to contact police.

Greater Manchester Police said the finds were being investigated.

Ms Rees told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was believed to be "an isolated incident" but encouraged parents to be "vigilant" when visiting their local park and to "report anything suspicious".

"We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour which poses a real threat to our communities and would urge any residents with concerns to speak to us," she added.

A council spokesman said Norley Hall had been "a magnet" for anti-social behaviour in recent years and the playground was closed at the weekend following an arson attack.

He added that council officers would be monitoring the play area for the foreseeable future.