An appeal has been made to trace the family of a British soldier who was killed in Italy seven months before World War Two ended in Europe.

His remains were found in 2015 in northern Italy and researchers say it could be one of five men, two of whom were from Manchester.

The Ministry of Defence Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) wants DNA from any surviving relatives.

Once indentified the body will be buried with full military honours.

The JCCC has named two potential people for identification who both served with the 2nd Battalion Lancashire Fusiliers.

They were killed during the Allied Gothic Line Offensive in Italy on 23 October 1944 during the battle to capture Monte Spaduro.

Fusilier Joseph Frank Faulkner, the son of Joseph Faulkner and Mary Isabel Plant, was born in October 1921 in Dartington, Cheshire.

'Brave men'

His last known address was Worthington Avenue, Partington in Trafford, and he had five brothers; Kenneth, George, Cyril, Harry and Jack and a sister, Mary.

The second, Fusilier Walter Vickers, son of Walter Vickers and Maggie Straker, was born in April 1921 in Rusholme, Manchester.

His last known address was listed as Boynton Road, Rusholme, Manchester.

It is thought he had three brothers; Bernard, James, Geoffrey and three sisters; Nita, Lorna and Elva.

JCCC think they both have relatives in Greater Manchester.

Nicola Nash, from the JCCC, said: "I am really hoping that family members of these two brave men will see this appeal and agree to help us.

"If anyone thinks they may have some information, then please get in contact so that we can try and identify this soldier that has been found."