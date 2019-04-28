Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was crossing Topp Way in Bolton when he was hit

A man has been charged after pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in August.

The 65-year-old was crossing Topp Way in Bolton when he was hit, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit of drugs and causing death while driving uninsured, and fraud.

He is due to appear before Bolton Magistrates' Court on 14 May.