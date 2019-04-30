Image copyright Jade Heslin Image caption The man is in a critical condition in hospital

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the street.

The victim, in his 30s, was shot in Eccles New Road, Salford, at the junction with Langworthy Road at about 14:40 BST, near the M602 bridge.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the scene had been cordoned off and officers were carrying out inquiries in the area.

Det Insp Chris Mannion said armed officers "will be there for some time".

The force has appealed for witnesses.