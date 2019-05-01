Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ederson Moraes said he does "not support this guy or his ideas"

A Premier League goalkeeper has denied supporting Tommy Robinson after the pair were photographed together.

The photo of Ederson Moraes, who plays for Manchester City, with the English Defence League founder was posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

An aide of Mr Robinson claimed he had Ederson's "full support".

But the footballer replied: "I definitely not support this guy or his ideas. He just stopped me for a picture."

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is campaigning as an Independent candidate in the European Parliament elections, to be held later this month.

He is one of nine party representatives and two Independent candidates standing in the North West England constituency.

On Tuesday night, a photograph of Ederson posing with Mr Robinson was posted on Twitter by an aide who identifies himself as Danny Tommo.

But the goalkeeper replied by tweeting: "People have made me aware of who this guy is. I definitely [do] not support this guy or his ideas.

"He just stopped me for a picture. I had no idea who he was."

Mr Tommo has not yet replied to a request for comment.

Manchester City signed Ederson for £35m from Benfica in the summer of 2017.