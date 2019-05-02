Image caption PC Jackson (right) and PC Lockett deny all charges

A police constable unlawfully used his police dog to "vent his contempt" and inflict "gratuitous violence" on criminal suspects, a jury has heard.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer Paul Jackson, 35, is accused of deploying German shepherd dog Jerry to cause serious injuries to five men.

Preston Crown Court was told the dog handler also committed unlawful violence himself, with punches and kicks on suspects between 2015 and 2016.

Mr Jackson denies five charges.

'Went on attack'

Jonathan Sandiford, prosecuting, told the jury the incidents happened when Mr Jackson was in pursuit of the complainants who had criminal convictions, with one - Lee Junior Walker - a murderer.

He said in two incidents, the Crown accepted the initial deployment of Jerry was lawful but Mr Jackson went on to use or allow his dog to cause serious injuries when it was unreasonable.

Mr Sandiford said Jerry was released unnecessarily in two other police chases - one in which a complainant had a broken back and leg, and another in which an individual was lying on the ground and was no threat to anyone.

The court heard Mr Jackson - who denies five counts of wounding with intent - had no lawful reason to arrest or detain a fifth complainant.

He said in each instance Mr Jackson "went on the attack" after detaining complainants.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The officer is accused of using his German shepherd to injure five men

"He used... Jerry and in some instances his fists and feet, to vent his contempt."

Mr Sandiford said he used "gratuitous violence... to satisfy... feelings of contempt or to teach the complainant a lesson for being a criminal", and such force was not necessary, reasonable or lawful.

Another GMP officer, Paul Lockett, 37, is accused of misconduct in a public office and aiding and abetting his colleague's alleged assaults which he denies.

Mr Sandiford said Mr Lockett did nothing to stop or to report one of the incidents to superiors.

The trial continues.