Image copyright PA Image caption Trent Warburton died after the crash in Oldham in November

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 17-year-old cyclist died in a crash.

Trent Warburton died after he was hit while riding a bicycle with a 19-year-old man in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in November.

The man was seriously injured in the incident.

Jamie Campbell, 28, has also been charged with failing to stop after a collision and driving while over the prescribed limit of a controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on 6 June.

Mr Campbell is also charged with: