Image copyright Pamela Barnes Image caption A police cordon has been put in place in the Piccadilly Gardens area of Manchester city centre

Part of Manchester city centre has been cordoned off and a man detained after a suspicious package was found.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) cordoned off Piccadilly Gardens, affecting bus and some tram services.

They said they were keeping an "open mind" over a link to another suspicious device which led to Oldham Library to be evacuated on Friday afternoon.

Officers later said the package found in Piccadilly Gardens, was "not believed to be a viable device".

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the first package, the force said.

A spokesman said the cordon would remain in place "until the materials are made safe to move and inquiries have concluded".

Manchester city councillor Pat Karney said the device was "not a threat" and the man arrested had "health issues", although this has not been independently verified.

Transport services, including the Metrolink, have been affected as a result of the cordon.

Witnesses described seeing police going through a bag on the ground.

Police said Oldham Library, eight miles north-east of the city centre, had also been evacuated as part of their inquiries, after reports of a "suspicious device" found there.

"Officers are keeping an open mind and are exploring the possibility the incidents are linked," GMP said.

"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this," GMP statement.