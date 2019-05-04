Manchester

Leigh crash: Teenager driver killed

  • 4 May 2019
Warrington Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Warrington Road in Leigh

An 18-year-old driver has been killed in a car crash.

He was driving a Kia on Warrington Road, Leigh, before 22:50 BST on Friday when he was in a crash with a Peugeot, Greater Manchester Police said.

He died at the scene, officers said. They are appealing for witnesses.

PC Paul Joynson said: "His loved ones are understandably distraught at what has happened and we are providing them with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time."

