Salford car shooting: Arrest after father and son hurt

  • 5 May 2019
A man has been arrested after a father was shot while in a car with his son.

The victim, 36, was waiting at traffic lights in Salford in the early hours of Tuesday when a motorcyclist pulled up and a pillion rider fired a shot.

The offenders fled the scene on Langworthy Road after what police believe was a targeted attack.

Despite being hit in the shoulder, the victim was able to drive to hospital, where he is recovering. His 11-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Salford on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in custody.

Police said their inquiries suggested a link to a shooting on Howard Street on 6 February. Nobody was injured on that occasion.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

