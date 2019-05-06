Image copyright Google Image caption The attack on Southdown Crescent was one of three in Manchester within 24 hours

A man has been arrested after a "shocking attack" left another man in a critical condition.

The 29-year-old is being held by police on suspicion of attempted murder after a 31-year-old was stabbed in Blackley, Manchester.

It was one of three stabbings in the city within 24 hours over the weekend, one of which proved fatal.

Police have appealed for information, asking witnesses to "get in touch with us immediately".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to Southdown Crescent in Blackley shortly after 11:40 BST on Sunday morning, following reports of a stabbing.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"We now have a man in custody following this shocking attack, but our enquiries do not stop here," said Det Insp John Robb.

"We're requesting that anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone with information that can assist us, to get in touch with us immediately."

The incident came hours another another stabbing on Hinckley Street in Beswick at around 02:00, which led to the death of a man who is believed to be in his 20s.

Image copyright Google Image caption A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing on Hinckley Street, near Manchester City's stadium

Officers launched a manhunt after the alleged offender fled and a 24-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the victim's family are "devastated".

The third stabbing was reported to police at around 21:00 BST on Sunday, GMP said.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital, although his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.