Image copyright GMP Image caption Lynton Bryan harassed staff and passengers for the entire four-hour flight to Antalya, police said

A drunk passenger who terrorised a cabin crew before trying to open a plane door has been jailed.

Lynton Bryan became "extremely menacing" during a flight from Manchester to Turkey, refusing to sit down and banging on the flight deck door, police said.

The 34-year-old, of Fairway Road, Oldham, then began "frantically" pulling on the handle of an exit door.

He was jailed for 18 months at Manchester Crown Court.

Bryan, who admitted reckless endangerment of an aircraft and being drunk on an aircraft, also refused to sit down and remained standing during the plane's landing.

Vicious and repulsive

At one stage during the 14 June flight to Antalya, Bryan claimed he was "a bad boy from Manchester" and threatened to "hunt down and hurt" a member of the cabin crew, police said.

He followed passengers around the plane, making aggressive gestures and shouting "throughout the entirety" of the Thomas Cook flight.

Det Con Brad Howarth, of Greater Manchester Police, called his actions "vicious and repulsive".

He said: "Bryan frightened not only the cabin crew who were simply doing their job, but also the holiday-goers who should have been excited at the start of their trip."