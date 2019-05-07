Image caption PC Jackson (right) and PC Lockett deny all charges

A convicted murderer has told a jury an "out of control" police constable let his dog continually bite him.

Lee Junior Walker, 34, said he thought he was going to lose his arm when PC Paul Jackson, 36, allegedly set German Shepherd dog Jerry on him in 2015.

Prosecutors allege the Greater Manchester Police officer used the dog to "vent his contempt" and inflict "gratuitous violence" on suspects.

Mr Jackson denies five counts of wounding with intent.

Walker, who was jailed for life for murder, gave evidence to Preston Crown Court from prison on Tuesday.

He is one of five criminals on whom Mr Jackson allegedly set the dog between August 2015 and September 2016.

Mr Jackson was involved in a pursuit of a Vauxhall Vectra in August 2015, in which Walker was a passenger before he jumped out and ran off, the court heard.

Walker said he was "ready to give up" after the dog caught up with him and bit his ankle.

But he told jurors Mr Jackson punched him in the mouth, kicked him, and let the dog continue biting him.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The officer is accused of using German shepherd Jerry to injure five men

Walker said Mr Jackson pulled the dog off him "five or six times" before freeing it to bite him in the same place on his arm.

Asked by prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford about the demeanour of the officer, Walker said: "I have never seen aggression like it... the way this guy was out of control.

"He was grinding his teeth and calling me names, not to mention the punching, the kicking and the dog biting", he told the court.

"I thought 'I am going to lose my arm'.

Paul Greaney QC, defending Mr Jackson, said he would be suggesting to Walker that he had told a "series of lies" and had "deliberately exaggerated" his account of the incident.

Another GMP officer, Paul Lockett, 37, denies misconduct in a public office and aiding and abetting his colleague's alleged assaults.

The trial continues.