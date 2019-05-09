Image copyright Police handout Image caption Joe O'Brien died after a fracas outside the Royal Oak Hotel

A 21-year-old man has been charged with stabbing to to death a man in a mass pub brawl.

Momodou Jallow, of Ashley Lane, Moston, Manchester, was previously charged with assault, violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

Greater Manchester Police said he had now been charged with the murder of Joe O'Brien, 24, from Blackley, who died in Failsworth on 21 April.

Mr O'Brien died in hospital after a fight outside the Royal Oak Hotel pub.