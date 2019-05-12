Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester City fans celebrate after their club wins the title

Manchester City fans are celebrating after their team won the Premier League on the final day of a dramatic season.

The club held on to the top spot after beating Brighton away 4-1, taking the title for the second season in a row.

Hundreds of fans gathered at City's Etihad stadium to watch the game on big screens.

The club will hold a homecoming event at the ground at approximately 22:00 BST following their flight from Brighton.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez each scored in the 4-1 victory

It was the eighth Premier League title race to go down to the final day, with Manchester City a point ahead of Liverpool at the start of Sunday.

The title lead had changed hands between the teams a record 32 times this season, although this was partly due to TV broadcasters' scheduling of the games.

Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez scored one goal each.

City has become the first side since Manchester United in 2008-09 to lift back-to-back Premier League titles.

Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield, but they still finished runners-up to City, having failed to secure what would have been a first top-flight triumph in 29 years.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of fans watched the match at screens outside the Etihad stadium