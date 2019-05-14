Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pep Guardiola's team secured the title after a final day 4-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday

Premier League champions Manchester City have announced full details of their victory celebrations.

The club, which secured the title on Sunday with a 4-1 win at Brighton, will hold an open-top bus parade leaving the Town Hall at 18:00 on Monday.

The squad will take a route through the city centre before finishing at the Cathedral, where the players will appear on stage at 19:00.

Further information about the stage show will be released later.

The bus will depart from the town hall before making its way down Peter Street and along Deansgate before finishing at the Cathedral at 18:45.

Image copyright Manchester City FC Image caption Manchester City will take a route through the city centre ending at the Cathedral

The club secured back-to-back title wins after holding off Liverpool on the final day of the season in the closest title race in years.

That night, the team held a homecoming event at the Etihad Stadium with players appearing to join more than 10,000 fans who had earlier gathered to watch the game on big screens.