Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said the "quick response demonstrates just how seriously we take reports of this nature"

Police called to reports of "a suspicious vehicle" and "men with knives" outside a mosque have said no weapons were found.

Officers searched a vehicle and its occupants in Beresford Road, Longsight, shortly after 23:40 BST on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ch Supt Wasim Chaudhry said "rightly, a concerned member of the public" made the report "with the best intentions".

However, he said no weapons were "believed to have been used".

A force spokesman said a video circulating on social media showed officers responding to the report "within minutes".

He said a vehicle was quickly located matching the description given by the caller.

Ch Supt Chaudhry said officers had "established that, in this instance, no weapons are believed to have been used", but added that he hoped the "quick response demonstrates just how seriously we take reports of this nature".