Image copyright Google Image caption David Horner and Lee Baxter were found dead in Hopgarth Walk, Newton Heath

Police investigating the "unexplained" deaths of two men in Manchester want to speak to a woman named only as Paula.

David Horner and Lee Baxter, both 52, were found dead in a house in Hopgarth Walk, Newton Heath on 7 May.

Paula knew both men and may have stayed with them, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers said it was an "unusual case" and they also want to speak to anyone who saw either of the victims after 25 March.

Police had responded to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man when they found the pair dead.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out but the causes of death are currently being treated as "unexplained".

Det Insp Claire Moss said: "I appreciate this is an unusual case and I hope before long I'll be able to provide updates but for now I need anyone with any information whatsoever to make contact so we can progress our investigation and be able to support both their families as best we can."