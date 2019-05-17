Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The popular BBC weather forecaster died in January

A garden designed in memory of BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry is to go on show at the annual RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park in Cheshire.

The former Radio 1 host died from ovarian cancer aged 51 at the Christie Hospital in Manchester in January.

The Sunshine Garden is being designed by award-winning Lancashire gardener Lee Burkhill.

Oxberry's husband Ian Hindle said the theme was "absolutely fantastic" as "she was always bright and cheerful".

He added: "The outdoors is where Dianne really thrived, she enjoyed going for walks with the dogs, or riding a horse or just going out with the family.

"The sunshine garden is a fantastic tribute to her and will hopefully brighten up the lives of everybody but especially those who might be suffering from cancer."

Following the show the garden will be donated to a cancer charity as part of a BBC North West Tonight competition which is launching during the programme at 18:30 BST on Friday.

Earlier this month, Mr Hindle set up the Dianne Oxberry Trust to raise awareness for the "silent killer".

He said the "overwhelming" outpouring of love and affection after the presenter's death inspired the ovarian cancer charity in her name.