A girl has been arrested over the stabbing of a man who police said had been left "fighting for his life".

The 17-year-old was held on suspicion of assault after officers went to reports of a 22-year-old being attacked at a property on Upper Chorlton Road in Old Trafford at about 05:45 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said he was in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokesman said paramedics helping the man had not been attacked, but had seen an "unacceptable level of aggression".

He added that officers had been at the property in the hours before the stabbing, so the incident has been referred to the force's Professional Standards Branch.