Image copyright Kate Erskine Image caption A woman posted a photograph of the deer swimming in a canal in Castlefield

A wild deer has been filmed running amok in the centre of Manchester and swimming in the city's canals.

The animal was spotted galloping along the busy Oxford Road near Manchester University and in the canals around the Castlefield area.

Police and the RSPCA have been made aware of the sightings, which began at about 12:40 BST.

A tweet posted by Greater Manchester Police prompted a flurry of humorous responses from social media users.

Terry Green wrote: "Stag do's getting way out of hand."

Michael Moran posted: "Doh! or is that Doe! Somebody in Manchester lost their deer."

Twitter user Kate Erskine took mobile phone footage of the mammal swimming in a canal, scattering nearby geese.

She said she had contacted the RSPCA which confirmed efforts were under way to locate the deer.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police posted an image of the deer near Whitworth Park

Greater Manchester Police are also involved in the search and said the animal was last seen by a community support officer heading into Whitworth Park.