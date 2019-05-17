Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were on the motorcycle struck by blue Fiat Sedici on Cleggs Lane in Little Hulton

A biker has died a week after his motorcycle was struck by a car, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

Luke Flemming, 20, was taken to hospital after his motorbike was struck by a blue Fiat Sedici on Cleggs Lane in Little Hulton, Salford, on 11 May.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver and passengers fled on foot.

Mr Flemming later died, while a man aged 23, who was also on the motorbike, was treated for minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Asking anyone with information to get in touch, Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said detectives were trawling CCTV footage to piece together the moments leading up to the collision.