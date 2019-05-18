Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured on Berwick Street in Rochdale

A woman has been arrested after a man died following a fight in Rochdale.

The victim, in his 20s, was injured in Berwick Street on Friday evening and died in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation but it is not clear what officers are questioning the 25-year-old woman on suspicion of.

Det Supt Howard Millington said police were "keeping an open mind" but added: "I don't believe this was a random incident".

He appealed for anyone with details of the incident, which happened at about 21:00 BST to contact police.