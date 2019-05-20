Image copyright Sheree Hogg Image caption The chaos meant there would be no Roman holiday for Sheree Hogg and her partner Shaun Waring

About 13,000 people have been affected by delays at Manchester Airport caused by problems with fuel supplies.

Flights to Tenerife, Belfast and Milan were among 87 cancelled on Sunday, while others were delayed by hours.

The airport has apologised, saying the issues were resolved by 03:00 BST and flights are operating as planned apart from four cancelled Flybe flights.

Sheree Hogg, from Preston, said she was "gutted" to miss out on a trip to Rome for her 30th birthday.

The surprise holiday was a present from her fiancé Shaun Waring, who had been planning the trip for months.

Ms Hogg said she and her fellow passengers on the 17:45 Ryanair flight on Sunday were "left stranded... we were just shuffled out and we didn't know where to go".

"It was absolute carnage."

Image copyright Sheree Hogg Image caption Manchester Airport says "most flights" are now operating as normal

She added: "We queued for five hours to try and get an alternative flight... only to be told there was nothing until Wednesday.

"It was almost 2am at this point and we had no car and no train - we even had to organise our own taxi home which cost £80."

The couple have now booked a few days in Whitby.

"It's not Rome but we're going to make the most of it."

'Never again'

One unnamed passenger, who had to stay at a hotel overnight after his flight was cancelled, told the BBC: "Our flight to Geneva was cancelled and what happened then was complete and utter chaos.

"The lack of customer service was unbelievably poor. There were about 400 people having to rebook flights and the queue which started at about 18:30 was still 100 people deep at 23:30 last night.

"We now have to get to Manchester Piccadilly to get a train to Euston, a Tube to London City Airport and a flight from London tonight to Geneva because there were no other flights available.

"I'll never come to Manchester Airport again. I will find another airport."

He described the situation as "the pits".

Of the flights cancelled on Sunday, 42 were arrivals and 45 were departures.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We expect most flights to operate as normal today [Monday] and throughout the week but please check with your airline to confirm."

Have you been affected by delays and flight cancellations at Manchester Airport? Please share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: