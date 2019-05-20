Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crowds gathered to cheer on the team

Thousands of people have lined the streets to celebrate Manchester City's historic domestic treble triumph.

An open-top bus parade left the Town Hall at about 18:15 BST before making its way down Peter Street and along Deansgate.

The parade finished at the cathedral where the players appeared.

A 6-0 win over Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final followed Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs this season.

Pep Guardiola's side became the first English men's team to complete the domestic treble.

He told the crowd at the victory parade it was time for "good dinners and wine" and "to enjoy what we have done" this season.

The bus was cheered on both sides as it travelled in the city centre

Supporters waved flags in the crowds on a sunny evening in Manchester

Pep Guardiola's team secured the Premier League title on the final day of the season

Four generations of the Conlan family, from Cheshire, went to Peter Street for a glimpse of their treble-winning heroes.

"After 40 years of disappointment this is just fantastic," said 76-year-old Mike Conlan.

Image caption The Conlan family from Cheshire brought four generations to celebrate the triumph

Adding the Community Shield to the treble, the club have banners and T-shirts calling themselves "The Fourmidables".

Fans cheered on Vincent Kompany during the celebration parade, a day after he announced he was to become player-manager of Anderlecht.

Vincent Kompany celebrates on the parade bus

Image caption Fans catch a glimpse of their heroes

Image caption The streets were awash with blue flares

Image caption The Gartside family said it was a season to remember

Roy Gartside was joined by his brothers and 12-year-old nephew to watch his beloved team during the city centre parade.

The 55-year-old said: "I'm just over the blue moon. It's just fantastic. It tops everything."

Manchester City women's team, who won the FA Cup and League Cup double this year, showed off their silverware too.

Jill Scott and Steph Houghton of Manchester City lift the SSE Women's FA Cup trophy

Captain Steph Houghton said it was "incredible" to be part of the parade.

"Wow. It's unbelievable," she said.

"We have never been a part of something like this. Some of the girls are only 18, 19, so it pushes us to do well next season."