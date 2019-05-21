Image copyright Salford Red Devils Image caption The club said it had CCTV footage of the vehicle being stolen

A learning disability rugby league team has pulled out of a major weekend festival after its minibus was stolen.

The Salford Red Devils Foundation learning disability team was due to appear at the Super League's Magic Weekend festival at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.

They were due appear in a league game at half time of the clash between St Helens v Castleford Tigers.

The club said players were "really disappointed" they will not be playing.

A club statement said it had CCTV footage of the vehicle being taken from its AJ Bell stadium at 00:20 BST on Wednesday.

The theft has been reported to Greater Manchester Police.

Appeal for help

The club said the theft had "greatly restricted" its work in the community and appealed for help with alternative transport or funding for a new minibus.

Neil Blackburn, manager of Salford Red Devils Foundation, said playing at Anfield just hours after the Salford Red Devils first team in the Super League's new Community Integrated Care Super League was a "fantastic opportunity" for the recently-formed squad.

But he added: "Unfortunately this is just one of many instances where our activity has been greatly restricted since the minibus was stolen."

He said the minibus helped with educational programmes as well as transporting equipment and they had since been left "scrambling around in cars".

The foundation has set up an online crowdfunding appeal.

Mr Blackburn said: "Any assistance would be hugely appreciated. We just want to keep providing for our community."