Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead in a flat on Pennine Terrace near Peel Street, Dukinfield

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Tameside.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found dead at a flat in Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield at about 00:15 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services attended after receiving reports a man had been stabbed. The flat has been cordoned off for investigation.

A 34-year-old woman is in custody.