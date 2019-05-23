Image caption Council workers painted markings around parked cars

Residents campaigning for parking restrictions are fuming after the council painted double yellow lines around parked vehicles.

People living in Cartwright Street, Newton, Hyde, Tameside were fed up with parking on the road and launched a petition calling for restrictions.

But with lines painted around vehicles, people can still park in the gaps.

Barbara Gibson started the petition and said it was "ridiculous". Tameside Council said it will finish the lines.

Image caption Residents are not impressed with the gaps as vehicles are still parking there

The authority said it was "aware of this issue and will get the lines completed as soon as possible".

Ms Gibson said residents were confused why council workers did not block off the spaces until the lines were filled in.

"They've left gaps where people (were) still parking," she said.