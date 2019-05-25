Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption George Shepherd's images have been described as a "social document"

Photographs of everyday life in 1960s and 1970s Salford have gone on display after the negatives were found in a carrier bag five decades on.

George Shepherd, 85, said he was "going to bin" his shots as he thought "they're not worth it".

But historian Tony Flynn said: "It's a social document."

Hundred of people have already visited the photo exhibition at Eccles Community Gallery, which runs until 1 June.

Mr Flynn said: "It captured Eccles at a time when it was vibrant, busy - there was full employment and people were enjoying themselves at the weekend."

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption A girl poses with a pigeon outside the Woolworths store

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption The images were taken at a time of major housing demolition across England

Mr Shepherd found the carrier bag containing hundreds of negatives in his dark room.

His daughter Angela digitally scanned all of them and passed them on to Mr Flynn, who then approached the gallery.

Mr Shepherd said: "I was going to bin them because I had no equipment left... I got my eyepiece and looked through but I gave up after a couple of strips and thought 'they're not worth it'.

"They were just snapshots as I went along everywhere with a camera - all around the streets of Eccles and Salford. I'd spot something that caught my eye and think 'that is brilliant for my memory'."

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption Mr Shepherd said he 'went everywhere' with his camera

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption People, including two women from an upstairs window, watch a church procession

Concerning the exhibition, Mr Shepherd said: "I'm amazed, it's not sunk in. I just can't believe it.

"You could just look at them time and time again now, still not believing that these were in a box in my dark room."

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption Locals enjoys May Day festivities

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption Workers share a joke during some time out

Image copyright George Shepherd Image caption Mr Shepherd said "I'd spot something that caught my eye and think 'that is brilliant'"

