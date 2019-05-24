Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Assuncao answered "no comment" to 166 questions about the rapes

A man who repeatedly raped a girl under the age of 13 has been jailed after admitting the attacks.

Luiz Assuncao, 41, from Drummond Square, Wigan, pleaded guilty to assaulting her on 17 occasions between April 2018 and March 2019.

Commending his victim for her "bravery in coming forward", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was caught after she told her mother what happened.

Assuncao was sentenced to 13 years in prison at Bolton Crown Court.

Although he admitted the offences, Assuncao replied "no comment" to all 166 questions put to him by detectives, a GMP) spokesman said.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Sgt Eleanor Humphreys said the "magnitude and severity of his crimes cannot, and should not, ever be underestimated".

"This is a man who subjected an innocent child to the most horrendous and sickening abuse and prison is absolutely where he belongs," she said.

Assuncao was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.