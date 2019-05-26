Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Fleming died in hospital a week after the motorbike he was on was in collision with a car

A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a motorcycle pillion passenger in an alleged hit-and-run.

Luke Fleming, 20, died in hospital a week after the motorbike was in collision with a car on 11 May, Greater Manchester Police said.

The car's occupants fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene in Cleggs Lane, Salford.

A 23-year-old man on the motorbike was treated for minor injuries.

Last week, a 20-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of attempted murder was bailed pending further inquiries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.