Image copyright Google Image caption Luke Fleming, 20, died a week after a crash in Cleggs Lane, Salford

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a motorcycle pillion passenger.

Luke Fleming, 20, died a week after the motorbike collided with a car on 11 May in Cleggs Lane, Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said the car's occupants had fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

Mitchell McGivern, of Salford, will appear before magistrates later. He has also been charged with attempted assault.

A 23-year-old man who was also on the motorbike was treated for minor injuries.