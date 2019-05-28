Image copyright Family Handout Image caption John Robinson was found dead in a flat on 23 May

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.

Claire McMahon, 34, of Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield, is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of killing John Robinson.

Mr Robinson, 37, was found dead in a property on the same street at about 00:15 BST on 23 May.

In a tribute his family said Mr Robinson had a "heart of gold" and they were "heartbroken and devastated".