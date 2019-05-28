Dukinfield stab death: Woman charged with murder
- 28 May 2019
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.
Claire McMahon, 34, of Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield, is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of killing John Robinson.
Mr Robinson, 37, was found dead in a property on the same street at about 00:15 BST on 23 May.
In a tribute his family said Mr Robinson had a "heart of gold" and they were "heartbroken and devastated".