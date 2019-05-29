Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police have released CCTV footage of the attempted robbery

A man who wrestled a woman in her 70s to the ground in an attempt to steal three gold bangles was thwarted by a taxi driver.

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of the attempted robbery which happened at about 12:00 BST in Fallowfield, Manchester, on 9 May.

The woman was checking her wheelie bin when she was jumped on by the man who was chased away by a taxi driver.

Police praised his "quick thinking" for stopping the man stealing anything.

The man had been riding past the woman's home on Wilbraham Road when he got off his bicycle and tried to rob her.

The taxi driver who chased him off alerted another cabbie but the robber fled on a bike.

PC Daniel Cox said: "This was a shocking attack on an elderly woman, carried out in broad daylight in full view of other members of the public.

"I'd like to thank the passing taxi driver whose quick-thinking actions meant this brazen offender didn't manage to steal anything."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and said the woman was left with bruising to her wrist and pain to her hip.