Image copyright GMP Image caption Mr Gavin was due to become a father for the second time

A "loving family man" who died after he was stabbed in a fight was due to become a father for the second time, his relatives have said.

David Gavin, 23, died in hospital after the disturbance in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on 17 May.

His family described him as "hard-working" and said "everything he did was for his wife and daughter".

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and assault has been released under investigation.

A second woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and later bailed.

'Absolutely devastated'

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Berwick Street at 20:55 BST, before Mr Gavin was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

His family said he had "so much to live for" and that his whole family were "absolutely heart broken".

"His three-year-old daughter Elizabeth and wife Bridget are absolutely devastated and miss him more than words can ever say," they continued.

"David was due to be a father for a second time any day and was so excited to meet his new baby and move into a new home.

"He has worked so hard for this and will now sadly never get the chance."