Image caption The hub was proposed as a space for GP surgeries and NHS services to rent

Health bosses have planned an overhaul of leadership following to "catastrophic" failings at a £24m health hub in Greater Manchester.

Trafford Clinical Commissioning Group (TCCG) is set to spend £2m-£3m to turn part of Altrincham Health and Wellbeing Centre into offices to generate income.

The empty facility, completed last October, is yet to open to patients.

New members have been recruited to the governing body in response to an investigation into its management.

The probe uncovered a series of failings by executives at TCCG after NHS services and GP practices were unwilling to move into the property, due to concerns about high overheads.

The report also highlighted a weak financial analysis, a "consistent failure" to scrutinise the project and "poor management".

The Market Street facility is currently costing the NHS around £2.35m a year, even though it remains empty, apart from a library.

In response to the report, Martyn Pritchard, TCCG's accountable officer, has set out plans to review the organisation's governance in a bid to "learn lessons".

This includes the recruitment of new governing body members.

The BBC understands some members of the governing body had come to the end of their term in office in March 2019 and had served the maximum two terms permitted under CCG rules.